Controlled burn prescribed to Shawnee National Forest

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A prescribed burn is planned for sections of Shawnee National Forest.
The Gap View is planned for March 8, and Cave Hill is planned for March 9.
Fire rejuvenates the forest. It increases nutrient availability, favors some plants over others, and can remove dead vegetation and smaller trees and brush” said Scott Crist, Fire Management Officer. “This lets more sunlight into the forest floor, which is important for oak trees and many other sun-loving trees and plants.”
The burn will be conducted by professionals.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.