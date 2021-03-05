Sikeston plans for new recreation amenities

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Giving residents and visitors more to do, outside and inside, is at the core of a massive, $35 million project underway in Sikeston.
”We’re wanting to invest in what our community wants,” said Parks & Recreation Director Dustin Care.
Input from residents is the backbone of the master plan.
“We’re hoping to be the kind of one-stop shop for your recreational needs if you’re either living in Sikeston or you’re coming to visit,” Care said.
Right now, the existing complex is dotted with playgrounds, walking trails and tennis courts.
“Our outdoor fitness equipment area will be right here north of the lake, our hopefully future pickleball courts are located here and our splash pad area will be right in here,” he said.
Care said the old Bootheel Golf Course grounds could be used for RV camping, archery, and an indoor recreation center.
“There’s no additional tax increase as far as citizens,” Care said.
He said the next step is to start budgeting funds to cover each one of the 11 phases.
“The way that we set the phases was the immediate needs and kind of those cost efficient things and as we get more expensive and down the line that’s when we start planning the marketing and trying to generate some revenue and sponsorships from that,” Care said.
Some folks explained what they think of the master plan.
“I think that this complex expansion is going to give families way more opportunity to get outside and have quality time with each other and the more that a community has, the more appealing it is to move there,” Mandy Leible said.
“I would like to see Sikeston grow a little bit bigger,” Misty Keene said.
According to Care, the project is estimated to take about 15 years to be completed.
