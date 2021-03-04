WKCTC honor society receives international PTK honor recognition

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s (WKCTC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) chapter, Iota Eta, received recognition from the international PTK REACH program.
The REACH program or Recognizing Excellence in Acceptance and Completion with Honors, is a program that aims to recognizes the achievements of students and provides opportunities.
WKCTC’s Iota Eta is one of more than 1,000 international PTK chapters that have been named 2021 REACH Rewards Chapters.
“We are honored to be among other community colleges who received a REACH Reward this year. This recognition reflects the importance of Phi Theta Kappa in students reaching their potential,” said Dr. Kevin Gericke, PTK advisor at WKCTC.
