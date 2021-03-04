What you need to know March 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 4.
Another beautiful day is in store for the Heartland!
Skies will be mostly clear this morning with wake-up temps in the low 30s north to low 40s south.
There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 60s. Some areas in our southern counties could reach 70.
Winds will be light, but will shift out of the north due to a ‘back door’ cold front.
Clouds will gradually increase head into early Friday morning.
Rain will mainly stay off to the west and south of the Heartland, but a few sprinkles or showers can’t be ruled out across southeast Missouri.
Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s. This is the average for this time of year.
Sunshine and warmer temps return over the weekend.
Next week will start off sunny, warm and dry, but we’ll be monitoring two storm systems near the middle of next week.
- House Democrats passed sweeping voting and ethics legislation Wednesday over unanimous Republican opposition, advancing to the Senate what would be the largest overhaul of the U.S. election law in at least a generation.
- The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was approved by the House 220-212 late Wednesday.
- Transgender student athletes would be required to compete as the sex on their birth certificate under a proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution.
- Texas’ power grid manager was fired Wednesday amid growing calls for his ouster following February’s deadly blackouts that left millions of people without electricity and heat for days in subfreezing temperatures.
- Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
- A 15-year-old victim who was shot earlier this week in the hallway of an Arkansas junior high school has died, according to school officials.
- Three people were charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday night in Kennett.
- Face masks will remain a requirement at many big businesses in Texas and Mississippi despite the mask mandate being lifted in those states.
- Roman Catholic leaders in St. Louis and New Orleans are advising Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, newly approved for use in the U.S., is “morally compromised” because it is produced using a cell line derived from an aborted fetus.
- Health departments across Missouri received the state’s first batch of 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- A downtown vacant property open house will be held in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, March 25.
- The 13 people killed in one of the deadliest highway crashes involving migrants sneaking into the U.S. had entered California through a section of border fence with Mexico that was cut away, apparently by smugglers.
- A bald eagle found in southeast Missouri was sent to a wildlife rehab facility after it was found in a field.
- Dramatic video shows an Ohio deputy being fired at and her shooting back.
- Two women who bonded over their adoptions found out they actually are sisters.
