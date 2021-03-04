Rising floodwaters likely to temporarily close Cave-in-Rock Ferry

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Rising floodwaters on the Ohio River are likely to force the Cave-in-Rock Ferry to temporarily close during the afternoon or evening hours of Friday, March 5.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry normally has to halt service when the river reaches about 42.5 feet on the Shawneetown gauge.
The specific time can vary by about a foot.
Based on Thursday’s river forecast, the river will reach 42.2 feet at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5. The floodwaters are expected to continue rising to 43.6 feet by March 10.
KYTC said the ferry operator will look at the updated river forecast on Friday morning to try to provide a more specific estimate on when floodwaters will force the ferry to close.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Ill.
It normally starts service at 6 a.m., seven days a week.
The last run from the Illinois landing is at 9:40 p.m. The last run from the Kentucky landing is at 9:50 p.m.
