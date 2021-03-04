Reckless driver facing charges, nearly hit vehicles on U.S. 60 in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A reckless driver is facing charges after nearly hitting a deputy vehicle and another vehicle on U.S. 60.
Patsy Wray, 37, of Paducah, was charged with reckless driving, improper lane usage, possession of a controlled substance - first degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree (drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia buy/possession and prescription controlled substance not in appropriate container.
On March 3 around 9:30 p.m., Ballard County deputies saw a 2012 white GMC Yukon driving recklessly on U.S. 60.
As the vehicle was going west, they said it crossed into the opposite lane, nearly hitting a deputy’s vehicle as well as another vehicle, forcing both to swerve to avoid a crash.
With help from the LaCenter Police Department, the vehicle was stopped at a business parking lot in LaCenter.
The driver was identified as Wray.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found meth, mixed prescription medication and other items associated with illegal drug use.
Wray was arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail.
