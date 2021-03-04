Police blow up suspicious package near Mo. federal courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City say they blew up a suspicious package found Wednesday near the federal courthouse downtown.
Police said the package was found and reported Wednesday afternoon, and investigators called the department’s bomb squad shortly after 5:30 p.m. and evacuated the area.
Police said in social media posts that the squad used a “controlled detonation” to disable the suspicious package around 7 p.m., causing a loud boom that could be heard throughout the downtown area.
No one was injured.
Police did not describe the package or say why it was considered suspicious.
