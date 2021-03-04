Paducah police warn of phone scam spoofing their non-emergency number

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam spoofing their non-emergency number.
Spoofing is when a scammer uses software to change the number shown on a victim’s caller ID.
According to the police department, a man got a call with the caller ID showing 270-444-8550, the non-emergency number for dispatch.
During the call, the victim was told that he had a warrant out for his arrest, and if he did not pay nearly $2,000 by pre-paid American Express cards, he would be arrested on March 4.
The caller told the victim that, after he bought a prepaid Blue Bird American Express card, he needed to call a different number and talk to a “Brian Webb.” He should then give Webb the card number over the phone.
After some of the money was transferred, Webb told the victim to wait for another call to give them the rest of the money.
While waiting, the victim decided to call the 911 Communications Center, he then learned that he was a victim of a scam.
While talking to the Center, the victim got another call from 270-444-8550.
Dispatchers advised him to hang up and sent an officer to meet him.
The police department is reminding residents that they will never call you about a warrant and does not accept payment instead of an arrest.
You should never give personal information, including your bank information or your Social Security number, over the phone unless your are confident you know who you are speaking to.
