Mississippi River cities, towns tackle plastic pollution

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative launched on Thursday, March 4.
Mayors from more than 100 communities along the river corridor met to address plastic pollution and other critical issues.
The initiative will begin with data collection in three places along the length of the river: Baton Rouge, Louisiana; St. Louis, Missouri and St. Paul, Minnesota.
The data will be collected throughout April 2021 using a “citizen science” approach.
“We enthusiastically applaud the Mayors from along the Mississippi River for tackling the critical challenge of plastic pollution in our rivers and marine environments,” said Barbara Hendrie, director of UN Environment Programme’s North America Office. “With just 9 percent of all plastic being recycled globally, we have to work together to address the way we produce, use and dispose of single-use plastic.”
In September 2018, state legislators and mayors from all 10 states along the Mississippi River made a commitment to reduce plastic waste in the Mississippi River Valley.
“As one of the world’s most vital waterways, it is incumbent on us to pilot efforts that will help ensure major rivers stop contributing to the plastic pollution of our oceans,” said Sharon Weston Broome, mayor of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and MRCTI Co-Chair. “Mississippi River Mayors are taking action by mobilizing local communities and working with key partners to deal with single-use plastic pollution to protect our planet and people.”
According to the initiative, plastic waste and other litter travels through storm drains and smaller waterways into the river and its tributaries, eventually making its way to the Gulf of Mexico and into the ocean.
