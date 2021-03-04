Johnson and Johnson vaccine rollout in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Health departments across Missouri received the state’s first batch of 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
It’s just the start of the state’s rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Heartland News team called every county’s health department in the southeast region of Missouri. After hearing back from every county’s health department except for St. Francois and Carter, so far the health departments in Pemiscot and Dunklin counties are the only two to receive a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to the Dunklin County Health Department’s administrator, they received 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 2.
Stoddard County Public Health Center’s director said he does not expect to receive any doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the near future, but the health center could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the future.
“In Cape County, we’ve had a really high percentage of those that are returning for their second doses,” said Maria Davis with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
Davis feels other counties have a greater need for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, because it’s only one dose compared to the other two approved vaccines that require two doses.
“They are using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to target specific areas that they think would be less likely to show up for that second dose or would be more difficult for people to access healthcare,” said Davis.
Davis said she does not expect the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to receive any doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but that could change.
“Things are changing very quickly and here kind of hour by hour, day by day. You never know if you’re gonna get vaccine. Like I said at the beginning of each week, we put in how many doses we would like to have and we get what we get from the state,” said Davis.
According to officials at both Southeast Health and Saint Francis Medical Center, neither hospital received a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
