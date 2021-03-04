John A. Logan College to hold graduation at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College announced it would hold graduation at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
The commencement ceremony will be on Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grandstand.
According to JALC President Dr. Kirk Overstreet, the venue allows the college to hold a traditional event while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.
“It was essential for us to have some type of in-person graduation event this year,” Overstreet said. “I challenged our graduation committee to come up with a plan that would allow us to honor our graduates while still maintaining proper social distancing and safety precautions, and they found that the Du Quoin Fairgrounds could meet those requirements.”
He added that seating would be limited and all those in attendance would be required to wear face coverings, and that seats would be marked off to ensure social distancing and attendance requirements are met.
The ceremony will be shown live on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for those unable to attend.
In addition to the graduation ceremony, the JALC Nursing Department will hold their pinning ceremonies at the Fairgrounds.
Both the LPN and ADN ceremonies will be held on Wednesday, March 12.
