Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19; mass vaccination sites still open

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 4.
The newly reported cases include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s.
According to the health department, this brings the total number of active cases in the department to 39.
As of Thursday, there have been a total of 4,666 cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including 68 related deaths.
They say three people were released from isolation.
The health department continues to run two mass vaccination sites with the Illinois National Guard.
The sites include:
- Banterra Center (formerly known as SIU Arena) at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale - Enter west lobby off Douglas Drive, park in lot 52
- Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave. - Enter from parking lot on west side
They are open Monday through Saturday each week, pending available vaccine supply.
They can vaccinate any Illinois resident who is currently eligible under Phases 1a, 1b+ of the state mass vaccination plan.
Those currently eligible include:
- Phase 1a - healthcare workers, long-term care residents
- Phase 1b - individuals age 65 and older and “frontline” essential workers (does not include all essential workers)
- Phase 1b+ - Those age 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.