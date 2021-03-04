2 injured in 3-vehicle crash at work zone

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Perry County early Thursday morning, March 4.
The crash happened at 5:45 a.m. on Route 152 approximately 1/4 mile east of Shady Oak Road.
This is at the work zone over Beaucoup Creek, about a mile east of the Route 13/127 junction.
According to ISP, a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling eastbound crashed into the rear of a silver SUV stopped at a road construction red light.
The force of the crash caused the silver SUV to go off of the right side of the road.
The Trailblazer then hit the rear of a third vehicle, which was also stopped at the red light.
The force of the second vehicle getting hit caused the Trailblazer to spin, then come to a stop and face west in the westbound lane of traffic.
The driver of the Trailblazer, 24-year-old Devin Burton of Pinckneyville, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the silver SUV, Mario Dolce, 38 of Cutler, was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Walter Meeks, 53 of Percy, the third driver involved the crash, was not hurt in the crash.
ISP ticketed Burton for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and for driving an uninsured vehicle.
The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Rte. 152 in both directions for a few hours.
