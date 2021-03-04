Ill. Dept. of Health reports 1,740 new cases of COVID-19 on Thurs.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,740 new cases of COVID-19, including 42 additional deaths, on Thursday, March 4.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,193,260 cases, including 20,668 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,200 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 260 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 25-March 3 was 2.9 percent.
Vaccines in Illinois
According to IDPH, a total of 3,563,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,007,475.
A total of 2,993,543 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 330,328 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,942 doses.
On Wednesday, 93,302 doses were administered in Illinois.
