Heartland Embryo Adoption

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A Sikeston family has successfully completed an embryo adoption, and they’re ready to share their experience with the Heartland. From a miscarriage to failed fertility treatments, to the birth of a beautiful baby girl, the Warrens are excited about the latest addition to their household.
Wednesday afternoon the Warren family returned home with baby Sawyer. A healthy baby girl weighing in at 7 pounds 11 ounces and 19 inches long.
“We didn’t think we would ever have her. *crying* Sorry.”
Tears of joy stream down the face of Tate Warren, the new mother of what she calls a miracle baby.
“Somebody giving her to us and letting us have their baby and give life to her is pretty amazing.”
After sifting through hundreds of parental profiles of couples with frozen embryos, Father Phillip Warren says, they narrowed it down to one loving family.
“They thaw out the embryo, right before it’s time to implant. We went back into their operating room and they just inject the embryo in and you can watch it on the screen and see exactly where the doctor puts the embryo. It took us probably 2 minutes in the back.”
Nine months later the couple now enjoys their new bundle of joy.
“Once we have adopted her, they’ve given her to us. And once they’ve transferred her to me. She is biologically our child.”
And the Warren’s have this advice to other couples dealing with infertility.
“I could not encourage it anymore. It is the greatest process we ever went through. The chance to already take a living breathing embryo and give full life to it. There is no other feeling like it.”
A second family in Cape Girardeau is also slated to deliver their embryo adoption baby at the end of the month.
