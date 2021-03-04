Tsunami watch canceled for Hawaii following large earthquake off New Zealand

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tsunami watch for Hawaii has been canceled after the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center determined a strong quake off New Zealand posed no threat to the islands.
The 8.1-magnitude tremblor struck near the Kermadec Islands region around 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued the watch shortly after the quake and it was lifted about 12:20 p.m. after authorities confirmed it did not trigger dangerous waves that could impact Hawaii.
After the watch was lifted, Gov. David Ige tweeted that the episode was a “good reminder to stay vigilant.” He asked residents to read up on how they can prepare for a tsunami. “Thank you to our citizens for your patience as PTWC expertly evaluated the threat level to our islands,.”
The earthquake was the third to strike the region in a span of six hours.
Around 7:40 a.m., another quake, measured at a magnitude of 7.4, also struck near the Kermadec Islands. And a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck northeast of Gisborne, New Zealand around 3:30 a.m.
That temblor measured at an initial magnitude of 7.3 but was later downgraded to 6.9. The USGS said the 8.1- and 7.4-magnitude quakes, which happened two hours apart, were related. “Both of those occurred on the subduction interface between Pacific and Australia plates,” the USGS said.
This story may be updated.
