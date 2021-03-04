Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,175 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Currently, there are 680 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 175 are in the ICU and 79 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 4.60 percent.
A total of 407,373 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 4,704 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 4,548,986 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Kentucky.
