Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
Hand sanitizer is now more available compared to a year ago when the pandemic first began. (Source: Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | March 4, 2021 at 3:56 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 3:56 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,175 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 680 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 175 are in the ICU and 79 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 4.60 percent.

A total of 407,373 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 4,704 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 4,548,986 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.