First Alert Thursday Forecast

Another ‘touch of spring’ type day for us before we cool down a bit heading into the weekend. Despite light northeast winds behind a dry back-door cold front, highs today look to range from about 59° at Mt. Vernon to 68° at Kennett. Late tonight into tomorrow a weakening upper system will move east into the lower Mississippi Valley. Precip from this looks to stay mainly to the south of our area, but clouds and even a little light rain may make in into the region during the day Friday…and temps will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler.
The extended outlook from the weekend into the middle of next week is looking mainly dry and seasonably cool to mild. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and back to near 60 by Sunday. As we go through next week the pattern will gradually change to southwest flow aloft, which will bring in more humidity and increase wind speeds…and by about Wednesday night and Thursday rain is likely to be back. Some of our longer-range forecasts are showing a potentially wet and story period late next week
