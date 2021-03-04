First Alert Thursday Forecast

The extended outlook from the weekend into the middle of next week is looking mainly dry and seasonably cool to mild. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and back to near 60 by Sunday. As we go through next week the pattern will gradually change to southwest flow aloft, which will bring in more humidity and increase wind speeds…and by about Wednesday night and Thursday rain is likely to be back. Some of our longer-range forecasts are showing a potentially wet and story period late next week