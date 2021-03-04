First Alert: Beautiful, sunny trend continues

(KFVS) - Another beautiful day is in store for the Heartland!
Skies will be mostly clear this morning with wake-up temps in the low 30s north to low 40s south.
There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 60s. Some areas in our southern counties could reach 70.
Winds will be light, but will shift out of the north due to a ‘back door’ cold front.
Clouds will gradually increase head into early Friday morning.
Rain will mainly stay off to the west and south of the Heartland, but a few sprinkles or showers can’t be ruled out across southeast Missouri.
Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s. This is the average for this time of year.
Sunshine and warmer temps return over the weekend.
Next week will start off sunny, warm and dry, but we’ll be monitoring two storm systems near the middle of next week.
