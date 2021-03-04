Dorena-Hickman Ferry halts service due to high water on Mississippi River

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily suspended its service due to high water on the Mississippi River.
The closure was announced just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 4.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry halts service when the Cairo gauge on the Mississippi River reaches about 44 feet.
On Thursday morning, the river gauge reading was at 44.65 feet.
KYTC said this level is expected to stay above 44 feet until around Sunday, March 14.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri and is the only transportation link between the two states.
