Cloudy and cooler for your Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A weak front is moving through the area this evening. This will bring in cooler air after another very warm afternoon today. Temperatures this evening will start falling quickly through the 40s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s north and middle to upper 30s south.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A northeasterly breeze will make it feel even cooler. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be a slight chance for rain across our southern counties but most areas will remain dry.
Clouds will move out of the area for our weekend. We will enjoy sunny skies with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Highs by Sunday will get in the lower 60s in many areas.
