Charter announced plans to expand broadband to rural communities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Charter Communications, Inc. announced plans to expand their broadband to around 61,000 rural and underserved Missouri homes and small businesses, on March 4.
Gov. Mike Parson said, “This investment from Charter and the federal government will deliver new opportunities and greater quality of life for thousands of Missouri families and small businesses that lack access to high-speed broadband. Closing the digital divide in Missouri will make our economy more vibrant, our system of education stronger and equip Missourians with tools that will help them excel in an increasingly digital age.”
The network Charter plans to will build will offer one Gbps high-speed broadband access to all newly served customer locations, with starting speeds of 200 Mbps.
At this time Charter does not have a timeline for the project, they stated it was “dependent on several external factors, including the utility pole permitting and “make-ready” processes.”
