Charleston R-1 to increases substitute teacher pay
By Ashley Smith | March 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 3:51 PM

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston R-1 Board of Education voted to increase the substitute teacher during their February meeting.

Short term substitutes, with a bachelor’s degree, had their pay raised from $70 to $90, non-degree substitutes saw an increase to $85 from $66.50.

Paraprofessionals, nurses, and secretaries, also saw an increase, their short-term daily rate was raised from $66.50 to $85.

No changes were made to long-term substitute pay.

Charleston R-I Schools substitute teacher applications and more information can be found at www.charlestonbluejays.org/apply/.

