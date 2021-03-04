Charleston R-1 to increases substitute teacher pay

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston R-1 Board of Education voted to increase the substitute teacher during their February meeting.
Short term substitutes, with a bachelor’s degree, had their pay raised from $70 to $90, non-degree substitutes saw an increase to $85 from $66.50.
Paraprofessionals, nurses, and secretaries, also saw an increase, their short-term daily rate was raised from $66.50 to $85.
No changes were made to long-term substitute pay.
Charleston R-I Schools substitute teacher applications and more information can be found at www.charlestonbluejays.org/apply/.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.