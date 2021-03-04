Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board to hold special session on face mask ordinance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees has scheduled a special session at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 8.
The Board of Trustees will be discussing the current mask mandate in Cape Girardeau County.
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, due to COVID-19 concerns.
To register for a link to have access to the meeting, click here. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with the meeting link.
A portion of the meeting or a vote could be closed to the public.
During a meeting in October, the trustees said the Emergency Face Covering Order No 20-03 would be lifted if one of the following three provisions is met:
- The viral lab test positivity for Cape Girardeau County positivity rate is below five percent for a two week period and the rolling 14 day case count of new COVID-19 cases is below 200 for a two week period. If these measures are met, the Face Covering Order would then be lowered from Required to Strongly Recommended. The order will revert back to Required when the positivity rate goes above 10 percent for a two week period and the rolling case count of new COVID-19 cases goes above 250 for a two week period.
- A COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available to the general public.
- A highly effective and relatively low cost therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 becomes widely available.
The mandate went into effect on July 13 and originally did not have an expiration date.
