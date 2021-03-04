Anticipate Another Wonderful Day!

Good Thursday morning! Almost an identical forecast to what we experienced yesterday which means another fantastic day outside. Mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures ranging from the low 30s north to low 40s south. Sunny skies across the Heartland and high temperatures in the 60s. A few areas across southeast Missouri could potentially reach near 70F. Winds will be light but shifting out of the north due to a back door cold front across the region.
Clouds gradually increase heading into early Friday morning due to a low-pressure system off to our southwest. Rain mainly will stay off to the west and south of the Heartland; however, a few showers/sprinkles can’t be ruled out across southeast Missouri. Temperatures will be near average in the low 50s.
Plenty of sunshine and warmer temps return further into this upcoming weekend. Next week will start off sunny, warm, and dry. But we are monitoring two storm systems near the middle and end of next week.
-Lisa
