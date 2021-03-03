What you need to know March 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 3.
Clear skies overnight allowed temps to drop into the low-to-mid-30s.
Today there will be plenty of sunshine and it will feel more like spring.
Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 60s, which is approximately 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Winds will be light out of the west-southwest.
Tonight skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 30s.
Thursday will be a carbon-copy of today. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s.
Friday will be the only cloudy day this week.
There is a chance for a few sprinkles in our western counties.
Our sunny, dry and mild trend continues into early next week.
- At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday.
- A 15-year-old shot at a junior high school in Arkansas remains in serious condition at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, fighting for his life.
- FBI Director Christopher Wray bluntly labeled the January riot at the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorism” Tuesday and warned of a rapidly growing threat of homegrown violent extremism that law enforcement is scrambling to confront through thousands of investigations.
- Authorities are investigating whether human smuggling was involved after a crash Tuesday involving an SUV packed with 25 people and a tractor-trailer that left 13 people dead and bodies strewn across a roadway near the U.S. Mexico border.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to put out new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
- President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated.
- The City of Cape Girardeau is once again looking at ways to use the Mighty Mississippi as a tourism tool.
- Community members in Cape Girardeau are rallying to raise money for the family of a young boy with cancer.
- Pinckneyville Community Hospital announced plans for an $11 million renovation and expansion project.
- Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune “Jolene” is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine.
- Six Dr. Seuss books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy said Tuesday.
- Missouri and Illinois held statewide tornado drills on Tuesday, but a malfunction created confusion when a text alert was sent out.
