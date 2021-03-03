What a beautiful afternoon...but how long will it stick around?

Thanks to lots of sunshine and southwesterly winds, temperatures will soar into the 60s this afternoon. Mainly clear skies expected tonight too, which will allow for numbers to drop into the 30s. Temperatures on Thursday still look very nice too. Highs may not be quite as warm as today, but we will still see many areas hit the 60 degree mark. Clouds spread into the Heartland on Friday, bringing a small chance for a few light showers too. The weekend look sunny and nice, with temperatures in the 50s. We are watching a system by the middle of next week, which could bring strong storms to the area.