United Way receives school library grants

MT. VERONON, Ill. (KFVS) - The United Way of South Central Illinois received a grant from Healing Illinois.
The $6,400.00 grant will go to multiple school libraries in the Heartland.
Checks in the amount of $400 was distributed to the following Libraries:
- Woodlawn Grade School
- Waltonville Grade School Library
- McClellan School #12
- Grand Prairie Library
- Field #3 School Library
- Farrington School Library
- Mt. Vernon Primary School Library
- Hamilton County Jr/Sr High Library
- Webber High School Library
- Mt. Vernon Township High School Library
- Waltonville High School Library
- Woodlawn High School Library
Healing Illinois is a racial healing initiative of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), designed to distribute grants across the state to begin, or continue, the work of racial healing.
