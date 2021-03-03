2 arrested on drug charges in Carlisle County

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Tyler Ogden and Bobbie Bishop were arrested on drug charges in Carlisle County on Tuesday, March 2.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s office, Ogden, a person-of-interest in a Carlisle County drug investigation, was pulled over by Deputy Ben Green and K-9 Officer Kimber.
Bishop, of Union City, was a passenger in the car.
Officer Kimber alerted Deputy Green, signaling that there were narcotics in the car.
After a search of the car, deputies found a used methamphetamine pipe, a small baggy of methamphetamine, and digital scales with visible methamphetamine residue on them.
Officers learned during an interview that Odgen had thrown a handgun out of the car, before Deputy Green pulled him over.
A citizen found the handgun and took it to the police in the morning of March 3.
The handgun had the serial number ground off.
Ogden was charged with an equipment violation, No Insurance, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and a charge of Possession of a Defaced Firearm is pending.
Bishop was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1 Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication.
Both were lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail
