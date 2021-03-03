Time To Get Outside Today!

Clear skies and light southwesterly winds this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching the lower 60s which will be about 10 degrees above our normal temperatures for this time of the year. Winds will be light today out of the west southwest.
Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the low to upper 30s. We will continue to see almost the same forecast for Thursday with the low 60s and sunshine all day! Friday will be the only really cloudy day this week with a small chance of a few raindrops in our western counties. The pleasant trend continues into early next week; however, Wednesday of next week more active weather with rain and storms move in.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.