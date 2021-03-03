S7HD and Illinois National Guard partner for mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois National Guard has arrived in the Southern Seven Region to assist with mass COVID-19 vaccination centers beginning on Wednesday, March 3.
The National Guard teams will be assisting S7HD nursing staff by providing support personnel and additional vaccine administrators at each location.
“This infusion of extra personnel from the Illinois National Guard will allow our Southern Seven staff to move through our COVID-19 vaccine registry at a quicker pace,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “We will be hosting National Guard members who are trained in the different roles of patient registration, vaccination, and post-vaccine observation.”
COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be administered by appointment only at one of the seven different mass vaccination locations spread throughout the region.
Beginning next week, two mass vaccination locations will operate each day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
One central mass vaccination site will serve both Pope and Hardin Counties once per week.
Alexander County will have two separate locations operating on different days of the week.
Mass vaccination locations in Johnson, Massac, and Union Counties will each operate twice per week due to the larger populations there.
Pulaski County’s vaccination site will operate once per week.
S7HD is still working in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule.
It is anticipated the region will be in Phase 1 until the end of spring.
Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination program includes people 65-years of age and older along with essential workers.
Examples of essential workers include the following:
- First responders (Firefighters, Police, EMS, etc.)
- Teachers (including support staff and daycare)
- Food & Agriculture
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store employees
- Transportation & logistics
- Utilities (energy, IT & communication, water, wastewater, etc.)
Appointments will be scheduled utilizing the information submitted to our vaccine registry.
Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is inviting anyone in the S7 counties who is interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine to add their name to the health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.
There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from S7HD.
However, some other providers may charge an administrative fee for the injection.
If you have health insurance, the vaccine provider will bill your insurance company for this administrative fee.
If you are uninsured, you will not be charged for the administrative fee.
