Paducah Chiefs little league clinic rescheduled

Paducah Chiefs little league clinic rescheduled
The Paducah Chiefs Little League Clinic originally scheduled for March 4 at the Noble Park ball fields has been rescheduled due to wet field conditions. (Source: WFIE)
By Jessica Ladd | March 3, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 12:11 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Chiefs Little League Clinic originally scheduled for March 4 at the Noble Park ball fields has been rescheduled due to wet field conditions.

It will now take place on Tuesday, March 16.

The clinic for tee ball will be at 5:30 p.m.

The minor/major League clinic will be at 7 p.m. 

The registration deadline has been extended to March 16. 

Practices will start the week of March 30. 

This league is for kids between the ages of 4 and 12.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.