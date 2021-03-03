Paducah Chiefs little league clinic rescheduled

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Chiefs Little League Clinic originally scheduled for March 4 at the Noble Park ball fields has been rescheduled due to wet field conditions.
It will now take place on Tuesday, March 16.
The clinic for tee ball will be at 5:30 p.m.
The minor/major League clinic will be at 7 p.m.
The registration deadline has been extended to March 16.
Practices will start the week of March 30.
This league is for kids between the ages of 4 and 12.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.