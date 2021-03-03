ATF: Man stole packages containing guns in Paducah; reward offered for his identity

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Louisville Field Division is offering a reward for information leading to the identification of an individual last seen driving a white Ford truck on Cairo Road in Paducah on Tuesday, March 2.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the driver’s identification.
At approximately 2 p.m., a delivery driver with UPS made a scheduled pick up for shipment at Paducah Shooter’s Supply.
Among the items picked up for shipment were two firearms.
According to ATF, the driver inadvertently placed packages on the rear bumper of the truck and drove off with the packages on the rear bumper.
The two packages contained firearms intended to be shipped as part of lawful commerce to other Federal Firearms Licensees.
As the driver left the parking lot onto Cairo Road, the packages fell off the bumper onto Cairo Road.
A brief time later, a white Ford truck pulled into the parking lot, and a man got out of the truck and picked up the packages.
Officers said the man placed the two packages containing the firearms into the truck, and drove away.
The man was captured on the store’s video surveillance.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies and agents with ATF responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the identity of the male, or the truck in the attached photographs, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.
