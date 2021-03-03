KSP asks for public’s help in locating non-compliant sex offender

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police would like the public’s assistance in locating a non-compliant sex offender.
Gary J. Carmicle, 35 of Mayfield, Kentucky is wanted for being non-compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
He is also wanted for probation and parole violations.
Carmicle has an active indictment warrant for Failure to Comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, 2nd or Subsequent Offense (Class C Felony).
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carmicle is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.