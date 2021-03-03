KSP arrest Caldwell Co. on child sex exploitation charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Caldwell County man was arrested on three charges related to child sexual abuse material.
William F. Guill, 46, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch in connection with an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.
Guill was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on the following charges: one count of promoting a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance (Class-B felony), one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class-D Felony) and distribution of obscene matter to minors (Class-A Misdemeanor).
KSP said an investigation showed that Guill was involved in a sexually explicit communication with a child online.
Investigators were led to a home in Paducah on March 2 where they seized equipment allegedly used for the crime.
This equipment will be examined at a KSP forensic lab.
Kentucky State Police said the investigation is ongoing.
