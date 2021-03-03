Kentucky postpones statewide tornado drill due to flooding

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The statewide tornado drill scheduled for 9:07 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3 in Kentucky has been postponed.
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, their offices in Kentucky and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency (KYEM) decided it was best to postpone the drill due to serious flooding across central and eastern parts of the Commonwealth.
A rescheduled date has not been set, but the NWS said one will be made soon.
The statewide tornado drill is usually planned in conjunction with Severe Weather Preparedness Week to encourage and remind everyone to have a plan in case there is a severe weather emergency at home, work or school.
Missouri and Illinois held their statewide tornado drills on Tuesday.
