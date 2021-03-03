1 injured in US 45 North crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An afternoon crash in Graves County left one person injured.
On Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:45 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle injury collision on US 45 North, about a mile north of KY 408.
Statements made by those involved claimed that a silver SUV with a Florida registration plate braked suddenly to make a U-turn through the median of US 45 North.
Derrick Mosely, 26 of Paducah, was operating a 2012 Chevy Silverado northbound behind the silver SUV when he slowed to avoid contacting the SUV.
At that time, Samantha Page, 28 of Sedalia, was operating a 2015 Hyundai sedan and was traveling northbound behind Mosley’s vehicle.
Page did not see the truck or SUV slowing and could not avoid striking the rear of Story’s vehicle.
Page was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither Mosely or his passenger were uninjured.
Two passengers in Page’s vehicle were also uninjured in the collision.
The silver SUV in question was not at the scene and was not able to be located by deputies.
