Illinois residents encouraged to register for V-safe

“The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses to achieve maximum effectiveness,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Second doses need to be administered after three weeks for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and after four weeks for the Moderna vaccine. By enrolling in v-safe, you will receive a reminder when it’s time for your second dose so that you can become fully vaccinated.”