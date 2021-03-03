Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 2,104 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,104 new cases of COVID-19, including 44 additional deaths, on Wednesday, March 3.
The newly reported deaths included a man in his 70s from Marion County, a man in his 70s from Randolph County and a man in his 60s from Saline County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,191,520 cases, including 20,626 deaths.
As of Tuesday night, 1,260 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 275 patients were in the hospital and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 18,315,522 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 24-March 2 is 2.9 percent.
Vaccines in Illinois
According to IDPH, a total of 3,392,925 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,836,625.
A total of 2,900,341 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 328,795 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 84,202 doses.
On Tuesday, 82,449 doses were administered in the state.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.