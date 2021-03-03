Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale

CARBONDLAE, Ill. (KFVS) - A home was damaged by gunfire in Carbondale Tuesday night.
On March 2, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Carbondale police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of West Cherry Street.
Officers discovered damage to a residence as a result of the gunfire.
No one reported any injuries to the investigating officers.
Witnesses provided several descriptions of possible suspect vehicles involved, including an orange sports car, a dark blue or black car and a bright red car occupied by a male firing a handgun out of the window.
The incident is actively being investigated.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
