Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale

Home hit by gunfire in Carbondale
By Jessica Ladd | March 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 12:29 PM

CARBONDLAE, Ill. (KFVS) - A home was damaged by gunfire in Carbondale Tuesday night.

On March 2, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Carbondale police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of West Cherry Street.

Officers discovered damage to a residence as a result of the gunfire.

No one reported any injuries to the investigating officers.

Witnesses provided several descriptions of possible suspect vehicles involved, including an orange sports car, a dark blue or black car and a bright red car occupied by a male firing a handgun out of the window.

The incident is actively being investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

