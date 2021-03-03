Heavy rain causes rising river levels on Mississippi, Ohio Rivers

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Heavy rain caused rising river levels in the Heartland.
The Ohio River topped 43.5 feet on Wednesday, March 3. That’s more than 14 feet higher than six days before.
Forecasters expect the river to crest at 46 feet on Friday, which is 1 foot below the moderate flood stage in Cairo.
In Cape Girardeau, the Mississippi River was at 24.14 feet on Wednesday.
It was expected to crest at 24.5 feet on Thursday.
Flood stage is 32 feet in the area.
