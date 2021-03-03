2021 Great Race route announced

2021 Great Race route announced
The route for the 2021 Great Race has been announced. (Source: The Great Race)
By Amber Ruch | March 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 2:34 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The route for the 2021 Great Race has been announced.

The race route is below.

Saturday, June 19

  • Start: Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX - 8 a.m. to noon
  • Lunch: Courthouse Square, downtown San Marcos, TX - noon
  • Overnight: Santa Fe Plaza, Temple, TX - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

  • Lunch: Lake Granbury Conference Center, Granbury, TX - noon
  • Overnight: Horton Classic Car Museum, Nocona, TX - 4:15 p.m.

Monday, June 21

  • Lunch: Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum, Sapulpa, OK - 12:15 p.m.
  • Overnight: Main Street, downtown Joplin, MO - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

  • Lunch: Benton Square on East 5th Street, Rolla, MO - 11:45 a.m.
  • Overnight: Main Street, downtown Cape Girardeau, MO - 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

  • Lunch: Broadway and Water Street, downtown Paducah, KY - noon
  • Overnight: Veterans Blvd., downtown Owensboro, KY - 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 24

  • Lunch: Elizabethtown Sports Park, Elizabethtown, KY - 11:30 a.m.
  • Overnight: Griffin Gate Marriott, Lexington, KY - 5 p.m.

Friday, June 25

  • Lunch: Heritage Station, 11th Street, downtown Huntington, WV - 11:40 a.m.
  • Overnight: Word Park, Neville Street, downtown Beckley, WV - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

  • Lunch: Main Street, downtown Galax, VA - 11:15 a.m.
  • Overnight: Main Street, downtown Mooresville, NC - 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

  • Finish: Hyatt Regency, Main Street, downtown Greenville, SC - 1 p.m.

According to the event website, 150 cars are participating in the 2021 race.

Some of the winners from the last race in 2019 include:

Overall Winners

  • 1st Place - Howard and Doug Sharp, 1916 Hudson
  • 2nd Place - Jody Knowles and Beth Gentry, 1932 Ford Cabriolet
  • 3rd Place - Dave Reeder and Sawyer Stone, 1932 Ford Victoria

Grand Championship

  • 1st Place - Howard and Doug Sharp, 1916 Hudson
  • 2nd Place - Jody Knowles and Beth Gentry, 1932 Ford Cabriolet

Expert

  • 1st Place - Olivia and Genna Gentry, 1932 Ford Coupe
  • 2nd Place - Steve, Janet and Allison Hedke, 1964 Studebaker Daytona
  • 3rd Place - Louise and Jim Feeney, 1936 Ford Sedan

Sportsman

  • 1st Place - Neil Myerscough and Shanna Chatraw, 1960 Studebaker Hawk
  • 2nd Place - Erin and Brad Kaplan, 1966 Ford Mustang
  • 3rd Place - Peter LaMountain and Bill Sacramone, 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS

Rookie

  • 1st Place - Rick Horne and Rob Roemer, 1963 Corvette
  • 2nd Place - Bob Carter and Colin Balmforth, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro
  • 3rd Place - Myron Gottfried and Don Mitchell, 1955 Corvette

X-Cup

  • 1st Place - Murfreesboro, Tenn., 1953 Pontiac Chieftain

Other Awards

  • Spirit of the Event - Rex Gardner
  • Richard Fredette Perseverance Award - Marybeth Lewis
  • Best Lunch City - Longview, Washington
  • Best Overnight City - Grants Pass, Oregon
  • Our Best Friend - Steve, Janet and Allison Hedke
  • Best Dressed - Rick Sirvaitis, Dave Studeman and Todd Etter
  • Tag and Marybeth Lewis Best of Show - 1909 Buick Racer (Dennis Holland and Dieter Kutz)
  • Best of Show Race Car - 1969 Datsun Fairlady (Jyu Kouho and Koji Kakuda)
  • Best of Show Classic Car - 1953 Sunbeam (Jim Pohl)
  • Never Say Die Award - Wandering Troubadours of Finland
  • Ace Award - Doug and Howard Sharp (1916 Hudson)

The Great Race began in 1983 with Tom McRae and Norman Miller.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.