2021 Great Race route announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The route for the 2021 Great Race has been announced.
The race route is below.
Saturday, June 19
- Start: Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX - 8 a.m. to noon
- Lunch: Courthouse Square, downtown San Marcos, TX - noon
- Overnight: Santa Fe Plaza, Temple, TX - 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
- Lunch: Lake Granbury Conference Center, Granbury, TX - noon
- Overnight: Horton Classic Car Museum, Nocona, TX - 4:15 p.m.
Monday, June 21
- Lunch: Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum, Sapulpa, OK - 12:15 p.m.
- Overnight: Main Street, downtown Joplin, MO - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
- Lunch: Benton Square on East 5th Street, Rolla, MO - 11:45 a.m.
- Overnight: Main Street, downtown Cape Girardeau, MO - 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
- Lunch: Broadway and Water Street, downtown Paducah, KY - noon
- Overnight: Veterans Blvd., downtown Owensboro, KY - 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
- Lunch: Elizabethtown Sports Park, Elizabethtown, KY - 11:30 a.m.
- Overnight: Griffin Gate Marriott, Lexington, KY - 5 p.m.
Friday, June 25
- Lunch: Heritage Station, 11th Street, downtown Huntington, WV - 11:40 a.m.
- Overnight: Word Park, Neville Street, downtown Beckley, WV - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
- Lunch: Main Street, downtown Galax, VA - 11:15 a.m.
- Overnight: Main Street, downtown Mooresville, NC - 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
- Finish: Hyatt Regency, Main Street, downtown Greenville, SC - 1 p.m.
According to the event website, 150 cars are participating in the 2021 race.
Some of the winners from the last race in 2019 include:
Overall Winners
- 1st Place - Howard and Doug Sharp, 1916 Hudson
- 2nd Place - Jody Knowles and Beth Gentry, 1932 Ford Cabriolet
- 3rd Place - Dave Reeder and Sawyer Stone, 1932 Ford Victoria
Grand Championship
- 1st Place - Howard and Doug Sharp, 1916 Hudson
- 2nd Place - Jody Knowles and Beth Gentry, 1932 Ford Cabriolet
Expert
- 1st Place - Olivia and Genna Gentry, 1932 Ford Coupe
- 2nd Place - Steve, Janet and Allison Hedke, 1964 Studebaker Daytona
- 3rd Place - Louise and Jim Feeney, 1936 Ford Sedan
Sportsman
- 1st Place - Neil Myerscough and Shanna Chatraw, 1960 Studebaker Hawk
- 2nd Place - Erin and Brad Kaplan, 1966 Ford Mustang
- 3rd Place - Peter LaMountain and Bill Sacramone, 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS
Rookie
- 1st Place - Rick Horne and Rob Roemer, 1963 Corvette
- 2nd Place - Bob Carter and Colin Balmforth, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro
- 3rd Place - Myron Gottfried and Don Mitchell, 1955 Corvette
X-Cup
- 1st Place - Murfreesboro, Tenn., 1953 Pontiac Chieftain
Other Awards
- Spirit of the Event - Rex Gardner
- Richard Fredette Perseverance Award - Marybeth Lewis
- Best Lunch City - Longview, Washington
- Best Overnight City - Grants Pass, Oregon
- Our Best Friend - Steve, Janet and Allison Hedke
- Best Dressed - Rick Sirvaitis, Dave Studeman and Todd Etter
- Tag and Marybeth Lewis Best of Show - 1909 Buick Racer (Dennis Holland and Dieter Kutz)
- Best of Show Race Car - 1969 Datsun Fairlady (Jyu Kouho and Koji Kakuda)
- Best of Show Classic Car - 1953 Sunbeam (Jim Pohl)
- Never Say Die Award - Wandering Troubadours of Finland
- Ace Award - Doug and Howard Sharp (1916 Hudson)
The Great Race began in 1983 with Tom McRae and Norman Miller.
