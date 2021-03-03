Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing Thurs.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon, March 4.
At 1:30 p.m. in the State Capitol, the governor will update Missourians on current events in the state.
Earlier in the day, the governor will tour a Pfizer facility in Chesterfield, Mo. and a vaccination clinic in St. Louis.
Cases of COVID-19 in Missouri
On Wednesday, March 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,433 new PCR cases in the past seven days. That’s an average of 348 cases per day.
DHSS also reported 20 new deaths in the past seven days, for an average of 3 deaths per day.
The positivity rate over the past seven days in Missouri was 4.5 percent.
As of February 28, there was a total of 989 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 213 were in the ICU and 146 were on ventilators.
In the past seven days, as of Wednesday, a total of 238,702 vaccine doses were administered. That’s an average of 34,100 per day.
