First Alert: Beautiful, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Clear skies overnight allowed temps to drop into the low-to-mid-30s.
Today there will be plenty of sunshine and it will feel more like spring.
Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 60s, which is approximately 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Winds will be light out of the west-southwest.
Tonight skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 30s.
Thursday will be a carbon-copy of today. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s.
Friday will be the only cloudy day this week.
There is a chance for a few sprinkles in our western counties.
Our sunny, dry and mild trend continues into early next week.
