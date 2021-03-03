Fire Marshal to investigate fire at housing duplex in Ullin, Ill.

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a Pulaski County Housing Authority duplex in Ullin, Illinois.
Crews were called to the building located on Foster Street at approximately 4:31 a.m.
When firefighters and deputies arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Crews have only been able to battle the fire from the outside.
Ullin Fire Chief Kenny Wright said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they received reports that all six of the tenants were evacuated from the burning building.
One of the tenants told a KFVS-12 photojournalist that a 10-year-old boy woke-up and noticed the fire and helped get everyone out of the building to safety.
The building reportedly has two units.
Residents do not know where they will be staying now, but are working to figure out those details.
Ullin and Tamms Fire Departments are battling the fire.
