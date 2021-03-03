Community plans benefit for Heartland boy with leukemia

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The community is rallying to raise money for the family of a young boy with cancer.
“This is going to be a God send, it’s going to be saving us,” said Jesse Simmons.
Jesse Simmons left and has not returned to work since October.
She is afraid she could give COVID-19 to her son, Lukas Simmons, who has Leukemia.
“There was just no way I could go back and expose myself to that and bring it home to him,” said Simmons.
Since then, she’s received support and help from the community including the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Cape Girardeau.
The Fraternal Order of Eagle is helping to raise money by hosting a benefit.
The event will be open to the community.
Simmons said being out of work has taken a financial toll.
“Travel costs up to St. Louis every week, our rent, our mortgage, just everything,” said Simmons.
Diane Pope and Pam Boyd are part of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
They told Channel 12, they hope to make as much as they can.
“Help in every way we can. Whether its traveling expenses, we know his mother is not able to work,” said Pope.
The benefit will offer fun games for kids and adults.
“Basically, we’re just wanting to have fun and support Lukas,” said Boyd.
Simmons said although this is tough time for her and her family, she is happy to know they are not alone.
“People I don’t even know have rallied around us and its phenomenal. It brings me to tears a lot,” said Simmons
The benefit will be at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Cape Girardeau on March 27.
Everyone is encouraged to wear masks and social distance.
