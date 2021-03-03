3 charged in murder of federal witness in Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were charged with the murder of a federal witness.
Bobby Lee Smith, 48, of Louisville, and Cynthia Allen, 32, of Louisville, were both previously charged in a three-count indictment.
The superseding indictment, returned by a federal grand jury sitting in Paducah, Ky. on Tuesday, February 23, added defendant Lesa Andrade, 60, of Tampa, Florida.
According to the superseding indictment, around May 8, 2016, in Jefferson County, Ky., Smith and Allen killed a woman in front of her eight-year-old child in retaliation for her testimony in a grand jury proceeding in October 2014 in the Western District of Kentucky.
Smith and Allen are also charged with tampering with a witness by killing.
They also allegedly killed the woman to prevent her from testifying in a trial scheduled for November 28, 2016.
The indictment alleged in separate counts that both Andrade and Allen aided and abetted in the murder of the federal witness.
Currently, an arraignment has not been scheduled.
If convicted by a grand jury, Smith and Allen face no less than life in prison or the death penalty for counts 1-3. The maximum penalty for counts 4 and 5 is no more than 20 years, a $250,000 fine and not more than five years of supervised release.
