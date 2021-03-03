Cape Noon Optimist kicks off Chili Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Noon Optimist Club had their annual chili day at the Arena building in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday.
This year they anticipated serving more than two thousand people for lunch and dinner.
Noon Optimist Club President Percy Huston said it is great to see so many people come out to support their organization. The money raised goes back into funds that are spread out to help different events and youth projects throughout the year.
“It’s what all our guys that join our club live to do,” said Huston. “I mean we love putting on these projects. We also do BINGO and we do indoor soccer; those are our three major fundraising projects and we just love to see what it does for all of the youth projects that we support.”
In just the first hour and a half, they served more than 500 people for lunch.
