Cape Central student brings home first Esports trophy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central high school students brings home the first ever Esports trophy, making school history in the process as the first Esports trophy.
Trevor Kneezle participated in a high school Esports league against 300 players across the nation and placed third overall.
Esports is a new venue that started in 2019 for students at the school. Kneezle said strategy is important when it comes to getting points and winning in the game.
“You start out in the bus, then you jump out and pick your spot that you want to land, loot up and then go get some eliminations and then stay alive as long as you can to get the win,” Kneezle said.
He won the trophy playing Fortnite in the fall games, and is already in the playoffs for the winter games.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.