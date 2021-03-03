Broadway, Park Pharmacies to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Cape Girardeau pharmacies are scheduled to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 4.
Broadway and Park Pharmacies will hold the clinic at the Show Me Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.
Appointments for those eligible under Phases 1A, 1B-Tier 1 or Tier 2 are limited and required.
To make an appointment, click here.
The following groups of Missouri residents are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination:
Phase 1A
- Long-Term Care Facility Staff and Residents
- Home Health
- Urgent Care
- Vaccination Staff
- Congregate Community
- School Nurses
- Dental Office Staff
- Mental/Behavior Health Providers
- EMS/EMT/Paramedics
Phase 1B - Tier 1
- Public Health Administrators and Staff
- Law Enforcement
- Fire Services
- Corrections
- Emergency Management
- Public Works
- Emergency Services
- Morticians, Embalmers, etc.
Phase 1B - Tier 2
- Age 65 and over
- Any adults with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.
Phase 1B – Tier 3 in Missouri does not begin until March 15.
