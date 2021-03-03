Broadway, Park Pharmacies to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Broadway, Park Pharmacies to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic. (Source: kauz)
By Marsha Heller | March 3, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 10:09 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Cape Girardeau pharmacies are scheduled to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 4.

Broadway and Park Pharmacies will hold the clinic at the Show Me Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.

Appointments for those eligible under Phases 1A, 1B-Tier 1 or Tier 2 are limited and required.

To make an appointment, click here.

The following groups of Missouri residents are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination:

Phase 1A

  • Long-Term Care Facility Staff and Residents
  • Home Health
  • Urgent Care
  • Vaccination Staff
  • Congregate Community
  • School Nurses
  • Dental Office Staff
  • Mental/Behavior Health Providers
  • EMS/EMT/Paramedics

Phase 1B - Tier 1

  • Public Health Administrators and Staff
  • Law Enforcement
  • Fire Services
  • Corrections
  • Emergency Management
  • Public Works
  • Emergency Services
  • Morticians, Embalmers, etc.

Phase 1B - Tier 2

  • Age 65 and over
  • Any adults with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

Phase 1B – Tier 3 in Missouri does not begin until March 15.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.